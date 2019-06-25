Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, says foreign minister

25 June 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to the IRIB news agency, reports Trend citing to Reuters

He pointed to the past use of nuclear weapons by the United States and to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he had called off a military strike on Iran because it would have killed 150 people.

“You were really worried about 150 people? How many people have you killed with a nuclear weapon? How many generations have you wiped out with these weapons?” Zarif said.

“It is us who, because of our religious views, will never pursue a nuclear weapon,” he added.

