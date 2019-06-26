Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

26 June 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc on Tuesday confirmed that it has acquired self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Technology news website The Information reported earlier this month that the iPhone maker was considering acquiring the firm as a move to bring aboard some of its engineering talent to boost Apple’s own self-driving efforts.

One of hundreds of startups pursuing autonomous vehicles, Drive.ai had been running a small fleet of test shuttles in Texas, The Information reported. But the startup told California regulators that it plans to lay off 90 people in a permanent closure. The San Francisco Chronicle earlier reported the closure.

In Silicon Valley, it is common for larger companies to acquire struggling startups primarily to hire their engineers, a move known in the industry as an “acqui-hire.”

Apple is vying against rivals such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo to develop self-driving vehicles. In the past year, Apple has revamped its efforts, bringing former Tesla Inc engineering chief Doug Field to oversee the operation, which includes more than 5,000 workers.

Apple is also working on key components such as sensors in addition to holding talks with potential suppliers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bike and Snake: Meet the robots that will keep Norway's gas flowing
Other News 25 June 17:58
BMW's hybrid cars to switch to electric only mode in polluted cities
Other News 25 June 13:51
Iran's knowledge based companies revenues hit $250 million
Iran 20 June 14:35
Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China
Other News 19 June 14:41
Nvidia to work with Arm chips, deepening push into supercomputers
Other News 17 June 11:28
Australian rare earth miners push development deals to counter China grip
Other News 14 June 11:11
Latest
Iran exports $1.1M worth of beauty products to UK
Business 10:46
Australian PM says Beijing should adopt reform to end U.S. trade war
Other News 10:33
Video dedicated to soldiers, officers posted on Azerbaijani president’s Facebook page
Politics 10:32
Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Kazakh tenge down against US dollar
Finance 10:30
Turkmenistan joins ICAO int’l protocols
Turkmenistan 10:26
Turkish president transfers powers to VP after municipal elections
Turkey 10:14
Protest actions continue in Georgia, some go on hunger strike
Georgia 10:13
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for spare parts
Tenders 09:41