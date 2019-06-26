Macron calls for synergies, alliances' to strengthen Renault-Nissan

26 June 2019 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for further synergies and alliances to strengthen the Renault-Nissan partnership in a global market, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The Renault-Nissan alliance is a jewel in the industry,” Macron told French expatriates in Tokyo.

“We created a giant which we must not only preserve but develop synergies and alliances to strengthen it in the face of international competition.”

His comments appeared to leave open the possibility both of a deeper integration of the 20-year-old Renault-Nissan alliance, which has been shaken by the scandal over its former chief Carlos Ghosn, and tie-ups with other manufacturers.

Last month, Renault and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced they were in merger talks. But the discussions were called off after FCA grew frustrated with the role the French state was playing, especially its need to secure agreement from Nissan over how to move the merger forward.

Since the break-off of the FCA talks, Renault executives have been looking to rebuild ties with Nissan, which is keen to reduce the influence the French state has in the alliance via its 15% stake in Renault.

Renault owns 43% of the Japanese automaker, which in turn holds a 15%, non-voting stake in its partner.

Nissan on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick fix to strained relations with France’s Renault SA, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan expands co-op with Italy, Belgium in textile sector
Economy 25 June 18:02
Nissan pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
Other News 25 June 09:55
French-Azerbaijan University students in top-10 of National Mathematical Olympiad in France
Society 25 June 09:05
Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
Europe 24 June 22:14
France creating G7 cryptocurrency taskforce, says central banker
Other News 21 June 12:26
Azerbaijan, France to produce armored vehicles
Society 19 June 20:20
Latest
Azerbaijani state leasing company opens tender to buy software
Tenders 12:08
SOCAR Integrated Drilling Trust opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 12:08
Saudi minister says Kushner's plan could succeed if there is 'hope of peace'
Other News 11:39
MP: Azerbaijan has strong and disciplined army
Politics 11:38
Azerbaijani MP urges PACE to take strict steps towards Armenia (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23
EU initiates two new projects in Georgia
Economy 11:20
First VP: Main strength of Azerbaijani army - fighting spirit, selfless love of soldiers and officers to Motherland
Politics 11:11
Pompeo meets India PM Modi for talks on trade, defense
Other News 11:04
Aftermath Kazakh Arys city explosion: body count rising
Kazakhstan 10:50