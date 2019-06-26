Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs in three years

26 June 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Singapore on Wednesday said it has plans to create up to 10,000 jobs in the technology sector over three years in an initiative to establish the city-state as a global hub for the industry, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The plan will be spearheaded by a new government office called Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), which consolidates efforts by various existing public bodies to encourage investment from foreign tech firms, support local business, and work with the industry to shape future policy.

Armed with lucrative grants and incentives, the island nation has in recent years been focusing on tech firms, investors and top talent - a sector that could help combat some of the slowest growth rates the city-state has seen in a decade.

“DISG will seek to achieve our mission to establish Singapore as a global-Asia technology hub,” said Kiren Kumar, chief digital industry officer, DISG.

The new government office expects to create up to 10,000 jobs within the technology sector over the next three years including roles in engineering, software development and finance.

DISG also said it will assist companies in areas such as ride-hailing, e-commerce, fintech, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

While Singapore’s low taxes, political stability and robust legal system and infrastructure have attracted foreign firms for decades, a recently passed fake news law has put it at odds with the likes of Facebook and Alphabet’s Google who fear it could hinder free speech and innovation.

Despite large investments, Singapore only has one local “unicorn” - a start-up worth over $1 billion - in ride-hailing firm Grab, according to research firm CBInsights, while neighboring Indonesia has four.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 21 June 11:29
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
Other News 20 June 17:52
Iran's knowledge based companies revenues hit $250 million
Iran 20 June 14:35
Georgia increases monthly salary
South Caucasus 18 June 10:34
Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 13 June 09:34
Strong U.S. jobs growth expected in May, trade tensions a threat
Other News 7 June 13:30
Latest
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland
Business 15:09
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
UAE says convincing evidence needed regarding Gulf tanker attacks
Other News 14:57
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 14:52
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:32