China says North Korea's Kim is committed to denuclearize

27 June 2019 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s commitment to denuclearization remained unchanged, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Xi also said the North Korean leader wanted to resolve the issue through dialogue, according to the Blue House.

The two leaders met in Osaka, Japan on Thursday a day before the G20 summit.

The meeting comes a week after Xi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Huawei employees worked with China military on research projects: Bloomberg
Other News 13:14
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
Other News 12:16
North Korea says time running out for fresh talks as U.S. envoy due in South Korea
Other News 11:51
South Koreans get 5G service in 'scariest place' on North Korea border
Other News 09:22
Six dead in plant blast in central China
China 07:33
Latest
GM Uzbekistan certifies R3 sedan for Russia
Economy 15:50
Iran foils smuggling attempt of about 7M liters of fuel oil
Business 15:47
Kazakhstan to expand poultry meat manufacturing
Economy 15:37
Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020
Other News 15:37
Minsk 2019 European Games: Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik reaches semifinals
Society 15:35
Uzbekistan to become first importer of Kazakh gasoline
Oil&Gas 15:34
Plant for production of construction materials opens in Georgia's Akhaltsikhe
Economy 15:33
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 15:27
FAO holds regional planning workshop on development of national agricultural export strategies in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan (PHOTO)
Business 15:14