China says North Korea's Kim is committed to denuclearize

Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s commitment to denuclearization remained unchanged, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Xi also said the North Korean leader wanted to resolve the issue through dialogue, according to the Blue House.

The two leaders met in Osaka, Japan on Thursday a day before the G20 summit.

The meeting comes a week after Xi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

