Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House

27 June 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of U.S. tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Trump - known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2 p.m. on Friday (0500 GMT), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Gidley said.

On Friday, Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Modi.

Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan PM Abe says hopes for 'new era' in Japan-China relations
Other News 16:00
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 15:27
China says North Korea's Kim is committed to denuclearize
Other News 14:53
Huawei employees worked with China military on research projects: Bloomberg
Other News 13:14
Trump perfectly understands why Ankara buying Russian S-400 missiles - Erdogan
Turkey 13:05
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
Latest
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks privatization of IBA
Business 17:25
Dutch agency warns of cyber spying ahead of 5G report
Other News 17:01
Ferrero contributing to development of Georgia's economy
Georgia 17:00
Trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan may exceed $600M
Business 16:49
Azerbaijan's Crispa Snacks to expand list of export destinations
Economy 16:45
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase products of beekeeping
Economy 16:44
Azerbaijan, UAE strengthening bilateral co-op, embassy says
Politics 16:35
Iranian Cabinet of Ministers permits import of cars worth over $40,000
Business 16:22
Uzbekistan to build tourist complex worh for $500 M
Tourism 16:21