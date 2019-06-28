Japan Display to receive $100 million investment from Apple as part of bailout deal

28 June 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Japan Display Inc (6740.T) said on Friday it would receive a $100 million investment from a customer, which a source said was Apple Inc (AAPL.O), as part of a bailout deal led by a Chinese investment firm for the smartphone screen maker, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Japan Display is facing a funding crunch due to Apple’s recent shift away from liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple’s 2018 line-up.

Apple, which accounted for 60.6% of Japan Display’s revenue in the last financial year ended March, will join a consortium led by China’s Harvest Group in investing up to 80 billion yen ($743 million), said a person briefed on the matter.

Apple declined to comment.

Japan Display said in a statement Harvest had formalized its decision to inject nearly $500 million, including the $100 million investment from the unidentified customer.

In a separate statement later on Friday, the Japanese company said another consortium member, Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management, has decided to invest $150 million to $180 million. The investment is dependent on conditions including no major cuts in orders from a main customer.

The total investment from Harvest, Apple and Oasis will be still short of Japan Display’s $743 million target. The company said it is in talks with other potential investors to join the deal.

The Asahi newspaper first reported on Apple’s planned investment on Thursday, sending Japan Display shares up as much as 32%. On Friday, the stock was flat.

Japan Display had been pursuing a bailout deal with a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium, but the suitors repeatedly delayed making a formal decision in order to reassess the company’s prospects.

Taiwanese screen maker TPK Holding Co Ltd (3673.TW) and financial firm CGL Group dropped out of the process earlier this month.

Japan Display owes Apple over $900 million for the $1.5 billion cost of building a smartphone screen plant four years ago.

To help stabilize Japan Display’s finances, Apple has agreed to slow the pace of repayment for two years and to consider increasing orders from Japan Display.

The U.S. tech giant will also procure some organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens from Japan Display for the Apple Watch later this year.

Japan Display was formed in 2012 by combining the liquid-crystal display businesses of Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Toshiba Corp (6502.T) and Sony Corp (6758.T) in a government-brokered deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan, Turkmenistan mull joint projects
Turkmenistan 10:47
Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade
Other News 09:58
China's Xi says developed countries' protectionism poses biggest risk to international community
China 07:25
Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20
US 05:23
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave and start own firm
World 03:05
Turkmenistan Airlines preparing for flights to Tokyo
Turkmenistan 27 June 19:32
Latest
Turkmenistan fulfills wheat harvesting plan
Economy 13:17
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Trade uncertainty stops world stocks in tracks
World 13:07
Uzbekistan airways buy batteries via tender
Economy 13:05
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
G20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC: Russia's Novak
Other News 12:39
Swiss company official: barriers impeding Uzbek business being removed (Exclusive)
Economy 12:22
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20