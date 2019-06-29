Six killed in bus crash in Philippines

29 June 2019 01:03 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were killed when a northbound bus crossed into the opposite lane and turned on its side in the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), police and disaster officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Philippine Red Cross tweeted that the accident happened near NLEX's Valenzuela Exit.

Police said the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time amid heavy downpour when the bus rammed into the concrete barrier before crossing into the opposite lane.

Several injured passengers were also taken to nearby hospitals, news reports said.

Police are still looking into the accident which also involved a couple of cars.

