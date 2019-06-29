Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage

29 June 2019 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in north Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, as the Islamists and U.S. negotiators were set to begin a seventh round of peace talks in Qatar, Trend reports citing Reuters.

One U.S. official said the meeting was a “make-or-break moment” in efforts to end the 18-year-old war.

The talks will be led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, who has held six rounds of talks with the Taliban in Doha since October.

The efforts to find peace have so far not lessened the fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

In the early hours of Saturday, insurgents stormed security posts in the northerly province of Baghlan.

A provincial police spokesman said 26 militiamen had been killed. A senior Defence Ministry official in Kabul said the attack indicated that the Taliban wanted to negotiate from a position of strength.

Taliban officials said their fighters had killed 28 militiamen and wounded 12. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said there was no connection between military action and peace talks: “We will continue to fight against the foreign and Afghan forces until a peace deal is signed.”

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train and assist Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.

The focus of the peace talks has been a Taliban demand that foreign forces leave and a U.S. demand for a guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for attacks elsewhere.

Two other main issues are a ceasefire and talks between the insurgents and the Western-backed government, which the Taliban denounce as a “puppet”.

A senior U.S. official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to media, said before the latest violence was reported that there was “a genuine sense of expectation on both sides ... It’s a make-or-break moment.”

