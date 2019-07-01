Taiwan president to visit U.S. this month, move likely to anger China

1 July 2019 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will spend four nights in the United States this month while visiting Caribbean diplomatic allies, her government said on Monday, in a move likely to anger China, which considers the island a renegade province, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

China says self-ruled Taiwan has no right to state-to-state relations, calling it the most sensitive and important issue in ties with the United States, which has no formal ties with Taipei, but is its chief diplomatic backer and supplier of arms.

Deputy Taiwan Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao said Tsai will spend two nights in the United States each way during her trip to St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and Haiti from July 11 to 22.

Details of the U.S. portion of the trip were still being worked out, he added.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said Tsai was expected to transit in New York and Denver.

There was no immediate response from Beijing.

The four Caribbean allies share similar ideals with Taiwan, Tsao said, adding that the theme of the visit is “freedom, democracy and sustainable governance”.

However, he added that the visit to Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, will be less than 24 hours due to unrest there.

Protesters have for months agitated to remove President Jovenel Moise, a former businessman who took office in February 2017.

Tsai’s time in the United States will be unusually long, as normally she spends just a night at a time on transit stops.

Tsai, who faces re-election in January, has repeatedly called for international support to defend Taiwan’s democracy in the face of Chinese threats. She last went to the United States in March, stopping over in Hawaii at the end of a Pacific tour.

Beijing has regularly sent military aircraft and ships to circle Taiwan on drills in the past few years, while heaping international pressure on Taiwan by whittling down its few remaining diplomatic allies.

Taiwan now has formal ties with only 17 countries, almost all small nations in Central America and the Pacific.

The Solomon Islands will send a delegation to study Chinese aid in neighboring countries as it considers a diplomatic switch to Beijing, the delegation leader said last week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ten people killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff in US state of Texas
US 06:28
Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan
Turkey 05:08
North Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
US 02:59
Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists
Tourism 30 June 19:51
White House Press Secretary Grisham injured in stampede with N Korean officials at DMZ
US 30 June 13:31
Trump says both he and North Korea's Kim want to meet at DMZ
World 30 June 07:31
Latest
Price of Iran's domestic rice drops after increase of foreign rice consumption
Iran 09:16
Iran initiates Integrated Foreign Exchange Market
Iran 09:07
Building mixes manufacturing to be increased in Kazakhstan
Economy 08:58
OPEC+ to decide on extension of oil output cut deal on July 1-2 in Vienna
Oil&Gas 08:46
Rocket attack on Damascus, Homs outskirts carried out by Israeli Forces
Arab World 08:06
Tusk suspends meeting of EU leaders for bilateral consultations on candidatures
Europe 07:26
Azerbaijan eyes to expand network of trading houses in Europe - minister
Business 07:05
Ten people killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff in US state of Texas
US 06:28
Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
Oil&Gas 05:32