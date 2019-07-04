Australian student missing in North Korea is released

4 July 2019 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

An Australian student who went missing in North Korea has been released, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Mr Alek Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.

“Alek is safe and well, we were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely.”

North Korea-focused news site NK News earlier reported that Sigley had arrived in Beijing and would soon travel on to Tokyo, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

Sigley, 29, one of only a handful of Western students in the secretive country, went missing last week, with his family saying they had not heard from the university student, who was based in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, since June 25.

With no diplomatic presence in North Korea, Australia had mounted an aggressive search for Sigley through third parties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australian rep: Baku - wonderful city with both old and modern architecture
Politics 2 July 14:05
Australia police launch mass anti-terror raid in Sydney
World 2 July 07:41
Canada, Australia and Denmark ready to hire Iranian workforce
Iran 1 July 11:09
North Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
US 1 July 02:59
After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, U.S. and North Korea to reopen talks
US 30 June 19:25
White House Press Secretary Grisham injured in stampede with N Korean officials at DMZ
US 30 June 13:31
Latest
Iran's imports via customs of its Bazerghan district significantly up
Economy 09:31
Cargo transportation from Iran to Turkey up by 74%
Economy 09:30
8 killed, dozens missing as boat capsizes in NW Pakistan
Other News 08:48
26 dead after boat sinks in Honduras
Other News 08:02
Output of agricultural products in Azerbaijan growing
Economy 07:17
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sichuane quake hits Sichuan
China 07:01
Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply
Oil&Gas 06:19
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
US 05:32
Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
World 04:52