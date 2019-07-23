Boris Johnson elected as Prime Minister in Tory leadership election

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The former foreign secretary was voted in by an overwhelming majority of Conservative Party members, beating Jeremy Hunt on a promise to leave the European Union, with or without a deal, by October 31, Trend reports citing metro.co.uk.

He will take over as prime minister tomorrow after Theresa May’s final PMQs in the House of Commons. Mrs May will then head to Buckingham Palace to formally resign and recommend Johnson as her successor. The outgoing prime minister sparked a Tory leadership election in May when she announced her resignation after repeatedly failing to deliver a Brexit deal through Parliament.

No less than 13 Tory MPs entered the leadership contest, which was eventually put to a postal vote and decided by the 160,000 or so Conservative Party members. Contenders such as Sajid Javid, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart were all knocked out during several rounds of votes by other Tory MPs. Jeremy Corbyn called for a general election following Mrs May’s resignation and will likely make a fresh demand for a public vote now Johnson is in power. But so long as Johnson has the support from most MPs, he does not have to hold an election. It’s not the first time a prime minister has been decided without a general election. Labour did it in 2007 when Gordon Brown took over as prime minister from Tony Blair.

