Britain tasks navy with accompanying British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz

25 July 2019 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s navy will accompany British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in order to defend freedom of navigation after Iran seized a tanker, its ministry of defense said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“The Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage,” a British government spokesman said in a statement.

“Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it.”

