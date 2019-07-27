4 injured as blast hits car in Kabul

27 July 2019 23:57 (UTC+04:00)

At least four people were injured as an explosive device ripped through a car in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The blast took place at around 06:00 p.m. (local time) and I counted four injured persons including women and children," an eyewitness told Xinhua but refused to be identified.

Another eyewitness also on the condition of anonymity said that the blast smashed a car in Lab-e-Jar area of the 11th precinct of Kabul city.

Police have yet to make comments.

Kabul has experienced bloody terrorist attacks over the past couple of months. Three blasts had left at least eight people dead and injured 27 others in Kabul on Thursday, according to police.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan stress importance of Lapis Lazuli transport corridor
Economy 26 July 17:21
At least 5 injured in blast at Chilean police station
World 26 July 04:30
Afghanistan starts building its own railway between Turkmenistan, Tajikistan
Economy 25 July 14:50
Three bombs kill 15 in Afghan capital as U.S. general visits
Other News 25 July 14:15
Turkmenistan provides humanitarian aid to neighboring Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 25 July 11:28
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
Other News 25 July 09:38
Latest
Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from taking hospitality jobs
Arab World 27 July 23:13
Attacks on security forces in Pakistan kill 10 soldiers
Other News 27 July 22:27
Baku hosts closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 27 July 21:50
Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June
Other News 27 July 21:25
Two killed in single-engine plane crash in Russia
Russia 27 July 20:45
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children receiving treatment at Bona Dea International Hospital (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 20:18
Morocco arrests 5 IS suspects
Other News 27 July 19:47
Relatives of Azerbaijani military pilot informed about measures undertaken up to now (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 19:20
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Peru
Politics 27 July 18:37