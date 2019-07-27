4 injured as blast hits car in Kabul

At least four people were injured as an explosive device ripped through a car in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The blast took place at around 06:00 p.m. (local time) and I counted four injured persons including women and children," an eyewitness told Xinhua but refused to be identified.

Another eyewitness also on the condition of anonymity said that the blast smashed a car in Lab-e-Jar area of the 11th precinct of Kabul city.

Police have yet to make comments.

Kabul has experienced bloody terrorist attacks over the past couple of months. Three blasts had left at least eight people dead and injured 27 others in Kabul on Thursday, according to police.

