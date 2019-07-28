Joint AU-Somali offensive kills 3 al-Shabab militants

Somali National Army (SNA), backed by African Union forces, on Sunday killed three al-Shabab extremists in Hiraan, in central Somalia, an official confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We were going to carry out an operation in the area when the militants intercepted us but our forces overpowered them, killing three of the militants," said Mohamed Ali Mohamed, deputy governor of Jala Laqsi town in charge of security.

Clashes broke out in Jala Laqsi after the militants ambushed a convoy carrying Somali troops and AU forces, he said.

The allied forces also recovered weapons from militants, Mohamed said.

Witnesses said the clashes were fierce.

