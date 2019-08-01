BMW second quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions

1 August 2019 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

BMW (BMWG.DE) stuck to its outlook even as second-quarter earnings fell 20%, hit by currency headwinds and the rising cost of manufacturing electric and hybrid cars to help the carmaker meet stricter emissions limits, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the quarter as stricter carbon emission legislation due in 2021 forces carmakers to invest to build lower-emission vehicles.

Investments in property, plant and equipment rose 39 percent in the quarter as BMW retooled factories to build new models, and more flexible production lines to make both electric and combustion-engined vehicles, the carmaker said.

The Munich-based company said the operating margin at its automotive division fell to 6.5% from 8.6% a year earlier, despite a 1.5% rise in vehicle sales during the same period.

BMW reiterated it expects a significant decrease in group profit before tax in 2019 as well as a slight increase in vehicle deliveries, and an EBIT margin of between 4.5% to 6.5% in the automotive division.

Rival Daimler (DAIGn.DE) lowered its outlook, while peers Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) stuck to their guidance for 2019, as a global trade war hits consumer confidence and contributes to falling demand, particularly in China.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 29 July 15:18
BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars
World 19 July 07:05
BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2020
World 5 July 14:40
BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
Other News 4 July 14:39
BMW's hybrid cars to switch to electric only mode in polluted cities
Other News 25 June 13:51
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components
Other News 5 June 11:45
Latest
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 11:26
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 10:57