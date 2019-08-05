Malaysian police search for Irish girl missing from resort

5 August 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysian police said on Monday they have stepped up efforts to find a 15-year-old Irish girl who went missing from a resort near Kuala Lumpur on the weekend, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Nora Anne Quoirin’s family told police that she was missing from her room since Sunday morning after arriving at the Dusun Pantai Hill resort near the town of Seremban on Saturday, police said in a statement.

“We’re working with all departments of police and the fire service to locate the teenager,” a police spokesman said, adding the girl had a learning disability.

The Irish embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it was providing consular assistance to Quoirin’s family.

Reuters could not immediately contact the family.

The resort, located in the foothills of the Titiwangsa mountains and next to a forest reserve, said it was working with police to find the girl.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Malaysian Petronas considering petrochemical projects in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 2 August 12:18
Malaysian company may organize JV with Uzbekistan
Economy 2 August 11:34
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 1 August 11:26
Malaysia’s Petronas Сharigali announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 27 July 10:47
Uzbekistan begins exporting fruits to Malaysia
Economy 24 July 16:25
Malaysian company to create high-speed Wi-Fi network in Uzbek city
ICT 22 July 18:04
Latest
Action plan on 7th Summit of Co-op Council of Turkic-speaking states in Baku approved
Politics 16:22
Uzbek glass factory extends tender for purchase of tin
Tenders 16:18
Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion
Economy 16:07
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 15:52
Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law
US 15:50
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 15:39
Escalation of US – China trade dispute raises gold prices
Finance 15:24
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 15:19