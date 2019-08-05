Berlin: Don't see Germany taking part in U.S. naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

5 August 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the whole German government do not see Germany taking part in a U.S-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, a government spokeswoman said on Monday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“The chancellor does not see a participation in a U.S-led mission in the current situation and at the current time - everyone in the German government agrees on that,” a government spokeswoman told a news conference.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the United States had asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to protect shipping through the strait and “combat Iranian aggression”. Germany rejected the request.

Related news
Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law
US 15:50
Export of Iranian steel products increases
Economy 15:11
Iran imports almost 9,000 tons of goods via its Kermanshah province
Economy 14:59
Zarif: Europe should resume volume of oil purchased from Iran to 2.5 million bpd
Iran 14:45
Turkey’s trade with Iran drops by more than $240M in June
Economy 13:18
Iran exports more than $400M worth of products to Iraq
Economy 13:14
Zarif says Iran will act over 'maritime offences' in Gulf
Iran 13:04
Demand for gasoline exceeds supply at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 12:57
Iran exports 1.65M tons of products via customs of Kermanshah Province
Economy 12:41