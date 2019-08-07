Explosion in Kabul kills 5 ministry employees, wounds at least 7 others

An explosion killed five employees of the Counter-Narcotics Department of the Interior Ministry in Kabul city, Trend reports citing Khaama Press.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the explosion took place at around 4:00 pm local time in Khair Khana area of the city.

Rahimi further added that a magnetic improvised explosive device went off targeting the ministry employees.

Furthermore, Rahimi said the magnetic bomb was planted in a motorcycle which killed 5 employees of the ministry and wounded at least 7 others.

No individual or group including Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news