Security forces clash with terrorists near Kabul airport

Casualties were feared in clashes between security forces and a group of terrorists near Kabul airport on Wednesday, an informed source and witnesses said, Trend reports citing Newsd.

“Afghan Special Operation Forces launched a raid to hunt down an Islamic State (IS) terror network in Qasaba neighbourhood in the early hours of Wednesday. During the mission, the security forces received hostile fire and engaged with the armed terrorists,” the source who declined to be named told Xinhua.

The targeted terrorists were responsible for a series of bomb attacks, including a roadside bombing that killed five anti-narcotic forces on Tuesday evening in northern Kabul, the source added.

At least two explosions also occurred during the gunfight lasting for hours, according to a witness Abdul Shah.

No casualty reports were immediately available.

“Further details about the incident will be shared with the media later in the day,” the source said.

The capital city with a population of nearly five million has been hit by a series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

