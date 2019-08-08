More Hong Kong protests planned as U.S. raises travel warning

8 August 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

The United States raised its travel warning for Hong Kong, urging increased caution by visitors to the Chinese territory in the face of what it described as civil unrest after months of sometimes violent street protests, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The protests in the Asian financial hub began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law and have evolved into a direct challenge to the city’s government and calls for full democracy.

“The protests and confrontations have spilled over into neighborhoods other than those where the police have permitted marches or rallies,” said the advisory, posted on the website of the U.S. state department on Wednesday.

“These demonstrations, which can take place with little or no notice, are likely to continue,” it added. The advisory was raised to level two on a four-point scale.

Australia also warned its travelers in an updated advisory.

The protests pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Xi is also grappling with a debilitating trade war with the United States and a slowing economy.

Hong Kong is facing its worst crisis since it returned to China from British rule in 1997 because of the protests, the head of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office has said.

More protests are planned in several districts across the city this weekend, starting on Friday, with demonstrators also planning a three-day rally at the city’s international airport.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam visited Hong Kong districts on Wednesday to speak with residents and inspect a police station that had been the target of recent protests.

The government would put forward measures to improve people’s livelihoods, she said in a statement after the visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Equinor's power and gas trading unit expands to the United States
US 11:48
China surprises with best export growth since March, but imports remain weak
China 11:18
Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
Other News 10:45
Russian companies develop over 60 projects for $100M in Uzbek region
Economy 09:57
US Official: Oversight of China-Israel deals will help grow US-Israel ties
Israel 09:50
Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince discuss need to boost maritime security in region
US 08:24
Latest
Volume of passenger air transportation in Turkey decreases in January-July
Turkey 12:36
Net sales of Petkim up by 40%
Oil&Gas 12:33
Uzbekistan intends to use Turkish experience in tax administration
Finance 12:24
FM: Iran welcomes agreement with neighboring countries
Iran 12:24
Turkey building its largest national park
Turkey 12:21
Nearly $15M allocated for animal husbandry development in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:21
EU helps Ukraine develop Georgian market
Economy 12:16
Number of flights down in Turkey
Turkey 12:13
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 12:09