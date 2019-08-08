Japan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning

8 August 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the first time since imposing export curbs last month, but doubled down on political pressure and warned it could broaden restrictions on deliveries to its Asian neighbor, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The approval and subsequent warning illustrate how Tokyo is ready to up the ante in the diplomatic row and yet unwilling to fully cut off exports to South Korea.

The dispute, rooted in their wartime past and exacerbated by the recent tightening of curbs on shipments of three high-tech components, has stoked nationalism and raised trade concerns.

Relations between the two U.S. allies worsened late last year as part of a decades-old dispute over compensation for forced laborers during Japan’s occupation. South Korea has invoked its difficult history with Japan, which colonized the Korean peninsula during World War Two.

“Usually, we don’t announce each time we give export permission. However, the South Korean government has referred to our moves as an embargo on exports, which is unfair criticism,” Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a briefing.

It is the first time since the export curbs were introduced last month that Japan has allowed shipment of one of the three high-tech materials, he said.

He was quick to add Tokyo would expand the curbs beyond the three specialized chemicals - fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluouride - if there were any cases of “improper” use. Some of the chemicals, which are used to make smartphone displays and chips, can also be used in weapons.

Japanese officials have cited unspecified security reasons for their export curbs.

But they have pointed to an erosion of trust after South Korean court rulings last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced laborers. Tokyo says the matter was settled by a 1965 treaty normalizing bilateral ties.

South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, said on Thursday that tighter curbs would undermine Japan’s international credibility and accused Tokyo of using its industrial advantage as a weapon against another country.

“Even if there are any gains, it will be short-lived. In the end it is a game without winners, where everyone, including Japan itself, becomes a victim,” Moon said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan to resume effort to tackle contaminated water problem at Fukushima
Other News 15:10
South Korea holds off plan to drop Japan from 'white list' - trade ministry officials
Other News 09:32
Japan to allow 1st export of chemicals to S. Korea under tighter export controls
Other News 06:23
South Korean boycott hits Japanese beer imports
Other News 7 August 11:32
South Korean imports of Japanese beer nearly halve as consumer backlash grows
Other News 7 August 09:36
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 7 August 03:30
Latest
Kyrgyz Parliament proposes to declare state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 15:58
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes warns businesses of serious sanctions for non-provision of checks
Finance 15:46
Kazakh entrepreneurs to study expertise of Israel partners
Economy 15:44
Earthquake causes panic among population in Turkey’s Izmir
Turkey 15:42
Command & Staff Exercises begin in Army Corps, formations of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)
Society 15:34
Deceased Kyrgyz commando shot with sniper rifle
Kyrgyzstan 15:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:25
Banking Corporate Governance Standards approved in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:24
New skirmish with security forces at headquarters of Kyrgyz ex-president
Kyrgyzstan 15:21