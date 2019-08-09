Huawei says tough to meet No.1 smartphone vendor goal due to U.S. curbs

9 August 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Huawei Technologies HWT.UL said on Friday it would be difficult for the firm to meet its previous goal of becoming the world’s biggest smartphone maker by shipments this year due to U.S. curbs imposed in May, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The company would have been able to ship 300 million smartphones this year without such restrictions, Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business group, told a developers’ conference held in Dongguan in southern China, where Huawei has built a lavish new campus modelled after European towns.

