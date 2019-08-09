UK's Javid not expecting recession 'at all' after GDP drops

9 August 2019 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s new finance minister, Sajid Javid, said he did not think Britain’s economy would fall into a full-blown recession, after official figures showed the economy contracted for the first time since 2012 during the three months to June, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“I’m not expecting a recession at all,” Javid told the BBC. “There is not a single leading forecaster out there that is expecting a recession.”

Javid said the figures “were not a surprise in any way” and represented volatility in the run-up to Brexit, which would be resolved by leaving the European Union on Oct. 31.

