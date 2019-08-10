7 more bodies recovered in monsoon landslide in southern Myanmar

Seven more bodies were recovered in a landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar's Mon state, bringing the total death toll to 22 so far, according to figures released by Myanmar Fire Services Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour in Paung township of the state.

"Over 40 injured were rescued and sent to nearby hospitals, and rescue operations are still being carried out at the scene," a member from rescue organization told Xinhua.

"Search and rescue operation are being conducted to recover people who were buried under soil, muds and parts of collapsed mountain," said Dr. Aung Naing Oo, deputy speaker of Mon State Parliament.

Also, a passenger bus was reportedly found buried by soil from landslide and conditions of passengers as well as the total figures of passengers aboard are still unknown, said Daw Khaing Khaing Leh, MP of Mon state.

Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye townships were flooded and some schools were temporarily closed in Paung township, Mon state since early hours of Friday.

Yangon-Mawlamyine road was reopened to accommodate transportation at 07:00 p.m. local time.

