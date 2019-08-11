2 killed, 20 injured in Indian state after ammonia tanker jolts into passenger bus

11 August 2019 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Two persons died and 20 were injured after a public bus collided with a liquid ammonia tanker on Sunday at Gagode node, 79 km from Mumbai, at Raigad district in India's Western state of Maharashtra, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 12-tyre tanker lost control and bumped with the bus which was carrying 66 passengers, killing two passengers on the spot, said the local police official.

Twenty-six other injured were discharged after treatment and investigations are on, said the police.

The node, where the accident occurred, is 48 km away from India's largest port JNPT, that leads to heavy container and cargo traffic towards the hinterland from the port.

