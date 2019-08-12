Airstrikes kill 4 militants in eastern Afghan province

At least four militants were killed as warplanes targeted a Taliban car in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni, said a statement of the provincial government released, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the airstrikes conducted in the wee hours of Sunday in Gilan district killed four militants on the spot and destroyed their car along with a number of arms and ammunitions.

No security personnel and civilians had been hurt during the sorties, the statement said.

Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the relatively troubled Ghazni province have not commented on the air raids.

