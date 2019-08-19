Evacuees fleeing Canary Islands wildfire rise to 8,000

19 August 2019 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Around 8,000 people have been evacuated as firefighters battle an out-of-control wildfire on Gran Canaria in Spain’s Canary Islands, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The blaze, which began on Saturday near the town of Tejeda, is advancing on several fronts, propelled by a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity. So far, the fire is affecting the mountainous central part of the island rather than coastal areas busy with tourists in the summer months.

“The fire remains out of control,” a spokeswoman for emergency services in the region told Reuters. “It is a very serous fire.”

Sixteen planes and helicopters as well as more than 700 firefighters are currently working to contain flames as high as 50 meters, authorities said. More than 3,400 hectares have burned so far and the fire is moving aggressively toward the northwestern Tamadaba natural park, home to some of the island’s oldest pine forests.

Some 400 firefighters spent the night battling the fire’s flanks, hoping to choke it off as it moved toward more populated areas.

The blaze marks the second time that Tejeda has been evacuated this month due to wildfire.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Canary Islands authorities evacuate 4,000 as wildfire spreads
World 02:29
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
Other News 18 August 09:23
France deploys 200 firemen to tackle Herault Department wildfire
Europe 31 July 08:40
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
Europe 23 July 05:11
California lawmakers approve legislation for $21 billion wildfire fund
US 12 July 06:17
Thousands flee wildfire in South Korea's eastern coast, one dead
Other News 5 April 07:23
Latest
Iran dispatches 13 military naval ships over a year
Iran 14:27
Iran: No ports given to Russia or India
Iran 14:18
Turkmenistan eyes to develop tourism with Europe
Tourism 14:18
Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey
Turkey 14:16
Uzbekistan Airways buys electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to purchase CAN cable
Tenders 14:01
Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
Other News 14:01
Iran: Third step regarding nuclear deal being worked on
Nuclear Program 13:57
Petrofac and SOCAR JV secures engineering and technical services contract in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:56