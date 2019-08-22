At least one killed after fire breaks out in hospital near Paris

22 August 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least one person was killed and eight injured after a fire broke out overnight in a hospital complex on the outskirts of Paris, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The fire at the Henri Mondor hospital in Creteil broke out late on Wednesday night and was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire in the residential block within the Henri Mondor hospital complex has now been brought under control thanks to the intervention of firefighters,” Paris public hospitals chief Martin Hirsch said on Twitter.

“We regret to say that there has been one death,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italy's president wants quick political deal on new government
Europe 12:19
Germany readies for possible realities, such as disorderly Brexit
Europe 21 August 16:05
German president: Reopening Brexit talks on backstop unlikely
Other News 21 August 14:39
Germany's Scholz sees no sign Italy will trigger euro crisis
Europe 21 August 10:38
French debt costs set to be reduced by 2 billion euros thanks to low rates
Europe 21 August 09:58
EU's Tusk accuses UK PM Johnson of pushing towards post-Brexit Irish border controls
Other News 20 August 15:59
Latest
Uzbek, Russian currency exchanges sign memorandum of co-op
Finance 12:21
Zohr gas field to reach potential production rate of 3.2 bcfd
Oil&Gas 12:20
Italy's president wants quick political deal on new government
Europe 12:19
TAP to generate net profit of 238M euros
Oil&Gas 12:00
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:43
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 11:37
Iran imports almost 6,000 tons of solar panels
Economy 11:34
Satti jack-up drilling rig may be commissioned in spring 2020
Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbek banks start selling Russian rubles, Kazakh tenge
Finance 11:20