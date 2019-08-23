Tunisian PM delegates his powers to focus on presidential race

23 August 2019 02:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed will temporarily delegate his powers to Public Service Minister Kamal Morjane to focus on his candidacy for the presidency and to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates, he said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Sept. 15 vote follows the death at age 92 last month of Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the popular uprising of 2011.

Chahed is competing in a race crowded with prominent figures, including the current defense minister Abd El karim Zbidi, the vice president of Ennahda Islamist party Abdel Fattah Mourou and former prime minister Mehdi Jomaa.

Former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki and Nabil Karoui, a businessman and owner of the private channel Nessma TV, will also stand.

Chahed, Mourou and Zbidi are likely frontrunners.

“In order to ensure the transparency of the presidential election and the equal opportunities between all candidates, I am temporarily delegating my powers until the end of the campaign for the Minister of Public Service, Kamal Morjane.”, Chahed said in a speech.

The election campaign runs from Sept. 1 to 13.

Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
26 candidates approved for presidential elections in Tunisia
Other News 15 August 01:29
Tunisian PM Chahed submits bid to run for president
Arab World 9 August 14:39
70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia
World 5 August 00:11
First 10 candidates enter presidential race in Tunisia
Arab World 3 August 05:33
Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral
Other News 27 July 14:05
Tunisia president hospitalized after health scare: president's son
Other News 25 July 04:05
Latest
Argentina's Macri says IMF team coming next week
Other News 03:33
6 dead in road accident in Cuba
Other News 02:51
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26
13 killed in clashes in southern Tripoli, Libya
Other News 00:45
26 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
South Sudan makes minor oil discovery, first since independence
Other News 22 August 23:28
Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
Other News 22 August 22:59
MFA: Armenia’s attempts to present “elections” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as indicator of democracy do not stand up to criticism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 August 22:26
5 dead, 30 injured in lightning strikes at Poland's border area with Slovakia
Europe 22 August 22:24