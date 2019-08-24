4 confirmed killed in latest cholera outbreak in NE Nigeria

Four people have been confirmed killed in the latest cholera outbreak in Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa, said an international humanitarian agency on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total number of 633 cases have been reported in three local government areas affected by the outbreak as of August 16, the Norwegian Refugees Council (NRC), a humanitarian agency providing aids to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northeast region of Nigeria, said in a statement.

Those affected by the outbreak are mostly IDPs. Due to recent heavy rains and flooding, more cases could be confirmed over the coming weeks, said the humanitarian agency.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death.

The Adamawa state government has officially declared an outbreak of cholera in the three local government areas during the rainy season.

