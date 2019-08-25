Militants kill 2 civilians in N. Afghanistan

25 August 2019 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Two Afghan civilians, including a provincial council member, were shot dead by militants in northern province of Baghlan, local police said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Taliban militants intercepted a vehicle in Cheshma-e-Shir, a locality outside provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri on Saturday. They singled out four civilians and seized them but bodies of two kidnapped civilians were found Sunday morning," Jawed Basharat, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

One of the victims was Sayyed Halim Sadaat, a member of provincial council of neighboring Samangan province, he said.

Two civilians were still in militants' custody and security forces were trying to free them, he said.

More than 1,360 civilians were killed and over 2,440 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first six months of this year, according to figures released by the United Nations mission in the country.

