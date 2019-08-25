Gunmen abduct 5 in NW Nigeria village attack: police

Nigerian police said on Sunday that a group of gunmen raided a village and took away five persons in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The gunmen stormed the village of Danbushiya on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis late Friday, Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman for the state's police, said in a statement reaching Xinhua in Abuja.

The gunmen wore military uniforms and blocked the access road to the village, Sabo said.

During the raid, they intercepted about six vehicles and initially held seven persons. However, due to pressurized police patrols within the general area, two of the victims were released with their vehicles by the gunmen as they made away with others.

The police spokesman said upon search, the sum of some 10,000 U.S dollars and 647,300 naira (about 1,800 dollars) cash were recovered in one of the vehicles.

Local police have intensified the search to rescue the remaining victims, he added.

