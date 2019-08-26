China says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs

26 August 2019 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

China’s said it is ready to take more steps to protect its interests if the United States moves ahead in enacting new tariffs, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it is resolutely opposed to new U.S. tariffs and said the two countries issues should be resolved via talks.

A spokesman said China hopes the United States can come back to the path of rationality, adding that “decoupling” won’t resolve current problems.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced an extra 5% duty on some $550 billion of Chinese goods, following China’s announcement of retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of imports from the United States.

