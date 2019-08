The leaders of the group of seven nations are close to agreeing a deal to provide $20 million in emergency help to stop the Amazon forest fires, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The reality is that for the emergency aid they especially need financing, because they don’t have the funds to enable planes, fire-fighting planes to take-off,” the source said, confirming the $20 million figure.

