Papa John's set to appoint Arby's President Lynch as CEO

27 August 2019 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) is set to name Rob Lynch as the pizza chain’s new chief executive officer, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, barely 19 months after Steve Ritchie took over as top executive following a bitter board dispute, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Lynch, the president of Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc, will succeed Ritchie, and the management change will be made as early as Tuesday, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The development comes amid Papa John’s struggle due to steep competition and slowing sales, while the pizza chain also reported a 12% decline in 2018 revenue.

Ritchie took over as chief executive last year after company founder John Schnatter came under fire for criticizing the National Football League’s leadership over national anthem protests by players.

Schnatter stepped down from the company’s board earlier this year, as part of a settlement resolving a bitter dispute for control of the world’s third-largest pizza chain.

The negative publicity, which dented the pizza chain’s sales last year, led the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to name former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal as a board member, brand ambassador and investor.

Activist investment firm Starboard Value LP had pushed for a change at Papa John’s in the first quarter.

Starboard Chief Executive Jeff Smith currently serves as the board chairman of Papa John’s. Earlier this year, the hedge fund investor unveiled an investment of up to $250 million in the company.

Papa John’s and Arby’s did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, outside regular business hours.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 26 August 12:59
Top U.S. CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
Other News 20 August 14:35
Cathay CEO resigns amid Hong Kong protest blowback as more rallies planned
Other News 16 August 16:29
World leaders, Apple CEO offer tributes to Japanese studio after attack
Other News 19 July 15:36
BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2020
World 5 July 14:40
Chinese police arrest man who allegedly poured water over Baidu CEO's head
Other News 4 July 11:50
Latest
Income of Azerbaijan’s mobile operators up by more than 40% since early 2019
ICT 10:51
Rouhani: No positive changes as long as sanctions continue
Iran 10:46
Kazakhstan’s Mangistaumunaigaz to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 10:38
Azerbaijani NBCO IDK LLC increases non-interest income
Finance 10:36
Turkmenistan to increase acreage for cotton
Economy 10:34
Georgia expands fixed Internet services (Exclusive)
ICT 10:27
Credit portfolio of Azerbaijani NBCO IDK LLC up by 10%
Finance 10:21
China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded
China 10:21
Iran's NIORDC rejects any fuel ration plan
Oil&Gas 10:12