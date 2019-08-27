UK would still have to pay its EU budget bill - Moscovici

27 August 2019 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Britain would still have to honour all its financial obligations made during its membership of the European Union even if a ‘no-deal’ Brexit occurred, said EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if Britain leaves without a deal, it will no longer legally owe the 39 billion pound divorce bill agreed by his predecessor.

However, Moscovici said this was not the case.

“The British will have to settle their payments, and their financial contributions in all circumstances, regardless of whether there’s a deal or a ‘no-deal’,” Moscovici told Europe 1 radio.

“There is no room for discussion on this,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
European Commission: Uzbekistan to become one of most attractive investment destinations in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy 26 August 17:22
CBA: Requirements of commissions by some Azerbaijani banks for operations with 500 EUR not violating law
Finance 26 August 15:49
U.S.-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight - PM Johnson
Europe 25 August 20:40
PM Johnson to tell EU's Tusk UK won't pay 39 billion pounds under no-deal Brexit
Europe 25 August 12:21
EU set to halt imports of Canadian cherries, other fruits: document
Europe 23 August 08:52
UK retail sales collapse at fastest pace since 2008
Other News 22 August 16:53
Latest
Total assets of Georgian commercial banks grow
Economy 12:23
Britain's Corbyn vows to 'do everything necessary' to stop no-deal Brexit
Other News 12:16
Iran commissions 34 industrial and production projects in Tehran Province
Economy 12:14
Construction of Kazakhstan’s Saryarka pipeline not be finished this year
Oil&Gas 12:10
Greenfields Petroleum planning to drill new well at Bahar gas field
Oil&Gas 12:08
Command and Staff Exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian military personnel to be held in Baku
Politics 11:59
Georgian telecom operators' expenses on access to wholesale Internet services reduced (Exclusive)
ICT 11:54
Poland's ruling party holds ground before October vote
Europe 11:50
Greenfields Petroleum increases operating costs at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz
Oil&Gas 11:47