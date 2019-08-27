Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn: digital minister

27 August 2019 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Britain will make a decision on whether to allow China’s Huawei equipment to be used in its 5G networks in the autumn, the digital minister Nicky Morgan said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We will make the right decision for the UK. I would hope we could do something by the autumn,” Morgan told BBC radio, referring to the season that runs in Britain from mid September to December.

“We’ve got to make sure that this is going to be a decision for the long term, making sure that we keep all our networks secure.”

