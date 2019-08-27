Japan says North Korea developing warheads to penetrate missile defenses

27 August 2019 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Pyongyang appears to be developing warheads to penetrate a ballistic missile shield defending Japan, the country’s defense chief said on Tuesday, pointing to the irregular trajectories of the latest missiles launched by North Korea, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a news conference that Japan believes the rockets were a new short-range ballistic missile, according to a ministry spokesman who confirmed his comments carried by domestic media.

Recent short-range missile tests by Pyongyang have stoked alarm in neighboring Japan even as U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed the launches as unimportant.

Saturday’s test firings came a day after Seoul said it was ending a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, amid a worsening spat over wartime forced labor.

Iwaya and other Japanese officials called Seoul’s decision “irrational” as the threat posed by North Korea grows.

Japan and the United States have Aegis destroyers deployed in the Sea of Japan armed with interceptor missiles designed to destroy warheads in space. Japan also plans to build two land-based Aegis batteries to bolster its ballistic missile shield.

Those defense systems, however, are designed to counter projectiles on regular and therefore, predictable, trajectories, and any variation in flight path would make interception trickier.

Detailed analysis of the latest North Korean launches was underway with the United States, an official of South Korea’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump moves to ease tensions over China, Iran as G7 summit wraps up
Other News 26 August 13:54
Japan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S
Other News 26 August 10:07
Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
US 26 August 07:42
Turkmenistan, Japan mull joint business projects
Economy 25 August 15:52
Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea
US 24 August 08:38
Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no U.S. concessions seen - Nikkei
US 24 August 07:28
Latest
Uzbekistan to start rare medicines production
Economy 13:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade
Politics 13:49
Two more NBCOs receive licenses in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:47
100 km of rails to be laid in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 13:44
Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra
Europe 13:38
Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Business 13:28
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 13:11
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 13:11