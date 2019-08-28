Amazon in talks for stake in Indonesia's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek

28 August 2019 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Amazon.com Inc is in early talks with Go-Jek Group to buy a stake in the Indonesian ride-hailing startup, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Details of the stake were not known and the source did not want to be identified as the talks are private.

Both Amazon and Go-Jek did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Indonesia’s first unicorn, Go-Jek, has up to 20 services and has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries.

Earlier this year, Amazon also bought a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo as it competes with Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meals.

Reuters reported in July that Amazon is expanding its transportation prowess to do virtually everything short of building a car

Go-Jek, which counts Alphabet Inc's, Alibaba Group Holdings Inc, Tencent Holdings and Visa Inc as investors, last raised here funding in July at a valuation of around $10 billion.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the discussions between Amazon and Go-Jek.

