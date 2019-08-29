Queen did not challenge suspension of UK parliament: Rees-Mogg

29 August 2019 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth did not question the government’s request to suspend parliament for over a month ahead of Brexit, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“The queen, her majesty, had no discretion over this. There is no precedent for the queen refusing a request by her prime minister under these circumstances,” Rees-Mogg told the BBC.

He denied a suggestion that moving to suspend parliament had put the monarch, who by convention avoids any involvement in politics, in an awkward position.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'It happens every year', UK minister says of suspending parliament
Other News 11:10
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:33
Petrofac sees $4M decrease in finance income
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:01
UK's Johnson tells Juncker no Brexit deal if backstop remains
Europe 28 August 07:15
UK's Javid says he will spend more on services, but keep budget rules
Europe 28 August 02:09
UK would still have to pay its EU budget bill - Moscovici
Other News 27 August 11:06
Latest
EU's Oettinger welcomes prospect of 'pro-European' government in Italy
Europe 12:50
Turkmenistan holds working group meeting on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals
Turkmenistan 12:48
LNG sellers to face rising price risk
Oil&Gas 12:42
Representatives of Turkish Air Force arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 12:34
Uzbekistan actively engages in development of shoe industry
Economy 12:29
Freight shipments in Iranian ports exceed 65M tons
Economy 12:28
Italian president expected to give green light to new government
Other News 12:28
Total income of banks in Georgia increases by 7.5%
Economy 12:25
Number of Uzbek companies slightly down in Turkey
Turkey 12:16