UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'

29 August 2019 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

The finance chief of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said they are still open to calling a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and would welcome the chance of a general election, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Johnson’s government on Thursday challenged opponents of Brexit in parliament to collapse the government or change the law if they wanted to thwart Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Let me make it absolutely clear, and this is a personal message to Boris Johnson: ‘Bring it on’,” John McDonnell said after a speech in London.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Scottish Conservative leader Davidson quits, citing Brexit and family
Other News 14:55
UK government enforcer in upper house quits over parliament suspension
Europe 14:37
Queen did not challenge suspension of UK parliament: Rees-Mogg
Other News 12:00
'It happens every year', UK minister says of suspending parliament
Other News 11:10
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:33
EU Commission urges Britain to present Brexit proposal soon
Other News 28 August 15:19
Latest
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister
Other News 15:48
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County
Oil&Gas 15:42
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34
Iran completes 4 projects at Imam Khomeini Airport
Economy 15:29