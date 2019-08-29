Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister

29 August 2019 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Thailand is ready to add further fiscal support if a recently introduced stimulus package is insufficient, the finance minister said on Thursday, as the government tries to revive flagging domestic activity, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The government will take a few months to review the effect of the $10-billion package announced this month, as Thailand registered its weakest growth in nearly five years in the second quarter.

“We will wait for three to four months to see whether the measures are enough, as they are temporary,” Uttama Savana told reporters.

“If needed, we can introduce more, because our fiscal position is still strong.”

Uttama has said the stimulus package is expected to help lift growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy to 3% this year. Last year’s expansion was 4.1%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek Airlines launch direct flights to Thailand
Economy 27 August 11:39
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by almost threefold
Finance 6 August 18:34
Pompeo to visit three Asian-Pacific countries
US 26 July 08:54
25 cases of flesh-eating bacteria infection reported in hospital in northern Thailand
Other News 24 July 23:03
Police arrest 9 for selling laughing gas in Bangkok
World 12 July 22:55
Brit found dead in Thai cinema 'while watching horror movie Annabelle Comes Home'
World 5 July 01:42
Latest
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County
Oil&Gas 15:42
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34
Iran completes 4 projects at Imam Khomeini Airport
Economy 15:29
TOP 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees
Finance 15:26