Nearly 200 illegal immigrants deported from Libya

10 November 2019 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

Libya's Immigration Control Department in the eastern city of Benghazi on Saturday announced the deportation of almost 200 illegal immigrants to Egypt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Illegal Immigration Control Department of Benghazi deported 194 Egyptian immigrants to their country, the department said in a statement.

Without any official identification documents, the deported immigrants had infectious diseases, said the statement.

The International Organization for Migration recently said that Libya has more than 650,000 illegal immigrants with 6,000 of them, including women and children, being held in detention centers.

