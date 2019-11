Shares of Nissan Motor (7201.T) slid more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese automaker reported a 70% plunge in quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Nissan’s bottom line was hit by a strong yen and falling sales and its poor performance highlights the turmoil at the automaker after the ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

