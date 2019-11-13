Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal

13 November 2019 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

A U.S. federal regulator has initiated an investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc’s Google and Ascension Health which would give Google access to detailed health information of millions of patients, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) which safeguards medical information.

On Monday, Google said patient data “cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data.”

Google did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Telecom Italia to expand data center business under Google deal
Other News 10 November 10:01
Australian regulator files privacy suit against Google alleging location data misuse
Other News 29 October 09:54
U.S. states plan Google antitrust meeting next month in Colorado
Other News 23 October 04:59
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan
ICT 16 October 22:10
Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
World 16 October 09:52
Google's fight against EU antitrust fine to be heard February 12-14 at EU court
Other News 14 October 23:58
Latest
Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
Other News 06:46
Massive mural of Greta Thunberg to stare down at San Francisco
Other News 06:18
Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
Other News 05:41
Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut
Other News 05:08
Airbus says could stretch A220 airliner, but has no current plan to do so
Other News 04:30
Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president
Other News 03:40
Brazil's Eletrobras to reduce staff after privatization
Other News 02:28
Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'
Other News 01:30
Facebook unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
Other News 00:53