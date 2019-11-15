Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil

A pedestrian overpass collapsed on Thursday onto one of the busiest expressways in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, slightly injuring two people, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the fire department, the bridge fell onto two passenger buses and a truck travelling along the Marginal Tiete, a roadway that connects the city's east, west and north.

The walkway was a provisional structure put in place due to construction work on the road.

The accident complicated traffic in Sao Paulo on the eve of the Republic Day, which usually sees many residents leave the city for the holiday.

