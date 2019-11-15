Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil

15 November 2019 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

A pedestrian overpass collapsed on Thursday onto one of the busiest expressways in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, slightly injuring two people, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the fire department, the bridge fell onto two passenger buses and a truck travelling along the Marginal Tiete, a roadway that connects the city's east, west and north.

The walkway was a provisional structure put in place due to construction work on the road.

The accident complicated traffic in Sao Paulo on the eve of the Republic Day, which usually sees many residents leave the city for the holiday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil's Eletrobras to reduce staff after privatization
Other News 13 November 02:28
Brazilian judge orders former President Lula da Silva released from prison
World 9 November 00:08
Brazil’s OPEC membership can reduce int’l investors’ interest
Oil&Gas 6 November 17:35
Brazil police arrest man said to be one of world's most prolific human traffickers
Other News 2 November 03:58
Ford shutters oldest Brazil plant as revival bid faces doubts
Other News 31 October 02:04
17 killed in clashes between police, criminals in Brazil
Other News 30 October 21:14
Latest
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 22:54
UN chief sends personal envoy to Bolivia amid political uncertainties
Europe 22:43
Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro
Europe 22:33
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 22:03
ICRC reps once again visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:08
Azerbaijan’s gas exports up in 10 months
Oil&Gas 20:57
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade grows
Business 20:45
MFA comments on Azerbaijan’s non-participation in voting on UN resolution over Crimea
Politics 20:43
Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany issues appeal over deportation of group of compatriots
Politics 20:40