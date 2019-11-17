Death toll from violence during protests in Bolivia's Cochabamba rises to 9

17 November 2019 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from clashes between protesters and security officers in Bolivia's central department of Cochabamba increased to nine people, dozens were injured, local newspaper Tiempos reported on Saturday citing regional ombudsman Nelson Cox, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to earlier reports, five people were killed in the clashes.

Local residents, mostly coca farmers supporting former President Evo Morales, are protesting against Jeanine Anez, the interim president who came to power earlier this week in the wake of the resignation of Morales.

The Pagina 7 news outlet reported late on Friday that the victims died of gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, the police claimed they had not used arms and only used chemical substances for dispersing demonstrators. The police put the blame for the killings on the military that also participated in the operation. The police also claimed the protesters were armed too.

Morales stepped down and fled to Mexico last Saturday amid unrest that followed his victory in the presidential election. The opposition did not recognise the vote results and said there were regularities in the vote-counting process.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Protesters retake part of bridge in central Baghdad
Arab World 16 November 18:56
UN chief sends personal envoy to Bolivia amid political uncertainties
Europe 15 November 22:43
Hong Kong to shut all schools until Sunday amid protests
China 14 November 08:19
Morales hints he might run for Bolivian presidency again in next election
World 14 November 06:40
Indigenous peoples protest in La Paz, Bolivia against opposition leader claiming presidency
World 14 November 00:54
Bolivia's new leader seeks quick election, Morales says he could return
Other News 14 November 00:24
Latest
Three people injured in Belgium after being attacked by migrant
Europe 01:55
NASA reveals date when asteroid the size of the great pyramid of Giza could hit Earth
World 01:02
At least 100 protesters detained in Paris
Europe 00:20
At least 15 civilians killed in eastern Congo by suspected Islamist militants
World 16 November 23:29
Pompeo accuses Iran of being behind recent Israeli-Palestinian flareup
US 16 November 22:48
Petrol price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
Iran 16 November 22:02
Some 200,000 rally against Czech Prime Minister in central Prague
Europe 16 November 21:16
Turkey detains 25 relatives of dead Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi
Turkey 16 November 20:39
New company to appear in Georgian aviation market
Business 16 November 20:24