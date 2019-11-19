Brazilian president promises 'soft' administrative reform

19 November 2019 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that his administration's bill for administrative reform to be presented to parliament will be "as soft as possible," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We may deliver it to Congress tomorrow. I still want to take a look at it, and I want to send the softest possible proposal," Bolsonaro told reporters.

The president noted that he would not give any details about the bill to avoid any possible accusations against him over changes to the bill later on, which aims to change the rules for hiring public workers.

Earlier, the president said that any changes will only be applicable to new public workers, not those already working in the public service sector.

Though the president did not give any details, some changes are expected to be included in the bill, such as ending public servants' work stability.

Public workers in the country currently have stable jobs, which means they cannot be fired at the discretion of the administration. A public worker can only be removed under extraordinary circumstances, such as due to having committed crimes on the job.

That is one of the things the government aims to change -- new workers will no longer enjoy that stability.

