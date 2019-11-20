South Korea nuclear regulator wants information on radioactive Fukushima water release

20 November 2019 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s reluctance to disclose information about the release of radioactive water from its damaged Fukushima nuclear plant is hampering neighboring countries’ efforts to minimize the impact, the head of South Korea’s nuclear safety agency said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at some of the reactors the Fukushima plant, owner Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has been storing radioactive water in tanks at the site from the cooling pipes used to keep the fuel cores from melting. The utility will run out of space for the water in 2022.

Japan has not yet decided how to deal with the contaminated water, but its environment minister said in September that radioactive water would have to be released from the site into the Pacific Ocean.

“We have been raising Japan’s radioactive water issue to the international community to minimize the impact ... but as Japan hasn’t disclosed any specific plan and process we would need more details to run simulations and study,” Uhm Jae-sik, chairman of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, told Reuters.

In addition to the Fukushima crisis, safety concerns about nuclear energy have increased in South Korea following a 2012 scandal over the supply of faulty reactors parts with forged documents, prompting a series of shutdowns of nuclear reactors.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest user of nuclear power, targets a long-term phase out of atomic power to allay public concerns.

“Regardless of the government’s energy policy change, our primary goal is ensuring the safety of nuclear power,” Uhm said.

South Korea operates 25 nuclear reactors, which generate about a third of the country’s total electricity. Of the 25 reactors, 10 are offline for maintenance, according to the website of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan to study issues of Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field development
Oil&Gas 18:48
Japan's nonlife insurers to pay 9 bln USD after typhoons
Other News 19 November 23:20
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 18 November 14:56
SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
Other News 18 November 06:53
Tokyo, Seoul fail to agree to renew intelligence sharing deal week before expiry
Other News 17 November 13:43
South Korean organization invests in textile industry of Uzbekistan
Business 16 November 13:29
Latest
Azerbaijani MPs suppress Armenian provocation at BSEC meeting
Politics 22:03
Georgia increases export of copper ores to China
Business 21:30
China increases exports to Georgia
Business 21:17
Russian airlines claim for losses due to flight ban to Georgia
Finance 21:04
Tehran, Kabul agree on plan for disputed water use from Helmand River
Business 20:58
Expert talks compulsory personal accident insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:58
Azerbaijani State Seed Fund’s new plants increasing production capacity
Business 20:55
Turkmenistan opens tender to buy chemicals for desalination facilities
Tenders 20:32
Russia, Azerbaijan to exchange tax-related information
Finance 20:18